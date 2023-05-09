Trends :Comedian TrolledViral ReelMumbai MetroKing Charles CoronationManager Sucking Toes
    • Home » Viral » Zerodha Chief Shares Inspirational Story of His Father-in-law, Who is Testament to 'Good Life'

    Zerodha Chief Shares Inspirational Story of His Father-in-law, Who is Testament to 'Good Life'

    Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath took to social media to share a heartwarming story of his father-in-law, who taught him valuable lessons of 'good life'.

    Curated By: Purvi Khemani

    News18.com

    Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 08:03 IST

    Delhi, India

    Zerodha Chief Shares Inspirational Story of His Father-in-Law, Who is Testament to 'Good Life' (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Nithin0dha)
    “Money can’t buy happiness," stated Nithin Kamath, the CEO of Zerodha, reflecting on a valuable life lesson he learned from his father-in-law, Shivaji Patil, a retired Army officer. On Monday, the billionaire CEO posted a heartfelt picture with Mr. Patil and expressed his gratitude for the wisdom imparted by the 70-year-old. In a detailed Twitter post, Mr. Kamath shared the inspiring story of Mr. Patil, who chose to take voluntary retirement as a Havaldar in the Indian Army and opened his own grocery shop in Belgaum, Karnataka.

    “He was in the Indian Army & voluntarily retired as a Havaldar after losing his fingers to frostbite during the Kargil War. He started a grocery shop in Belgaum after," tweeted Mr. Kamath, accompanied by a photo taken with Mr. Patil at his shop.

    Describing his lifestyle, Kamath shared, “He is 70 years old but goes to the local market regularly on his decades-old scooter for the specially-abled to buy groceries for the shop. His only help is my mother-in-law, who helps him run the shop and manages the house."

    He further expressed that his father-in-law remains steadfast in his work ethic, regardless of the success he and his wife, Seema, have achieved. “When I ask him about margins for various products in the shop, there is still a twinkle in his eye. He speaks about a 25% margin on chikkis, buying a box at Rs 200 & selling them individually for Rs 250," Mr. Kamath wrote.

    He even expressed his admiration for Mr. Patil’s unwavering resilience, revealing how he never complains about anything, even after losing his fingers during the war. Mr. Kamath, then, emphasised that leading a fulfilling life involves being active in every aspect and his father-in-law serves as an inspiring testament to this philosophy.

    “Although he did try to persuade me to pursue a government job when I sought his permission to marry his daughter in 2007 during my struggling days," he added, accompanied by a grinning emoji.

    Finally, the co-founder of Zerodha, known for his commitment to maintaining fitness, concluded, " I have been geeking out about increasing healthspan or how to live a good life until the end. I have no doubt that the answer is to be content and never stop being active mentally and physically. Money can’t buy this, and he is the best example."

    first published: May 09, 2023, 08:03 IST
    last updated: May 09, 2023, 08:03 IST
