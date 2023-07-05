Zimbabwe's Loss to Scotland in World Cup 2023 Qualifier Has Pakistani Fans Rejoicing on Twitter

Zimbabwe’s cricket team, defying all odds, unleashed performances of epic proportions throughout the tournament. However, their dreams of securing a spot in the highly anticipated 2023 ODI World Cup were cruelly shattered on a fateful Tuesday (4 July) when Scotland managed to snatch victory from their grasp. With Zimbabwe valiantly chasing a target of 235, they were ultimately bowled out for 203, losing the game by a heart-wrenching 31 runs. This devastating outcome left fans emotionally shattered, with some reduced to tears. Amidst the collective desolation, it was Sikander Raza’s visibly crestfallen face in the dressing room that captured the raw sentiment of the entire team and its dedicated supporters.

Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, some Pakistani fans saw Zimbabwe’s loss as an opportunity to revel in jubilation. Why, you ask?

Cricket enthusiasts, particularly from Pakistan, will forever remember that one match in which Zimbabwe orchestrated one of the most remarkable upsets of the T20 World Cup 2022. It was during the Super 12 match at Optus Stadium in Perth when Zimbabwe astonishingly defended a modest total of 130, defeating Pakistan by a mere 1 run. The outcome left Pakistan in disbelief and disappointment, as it was a victory that could have had significant consequences for their tournament prospects. From that moment onwards, fans began to perceive Zimbabwe as one of Pakistan’s prominent arch-rivals in the cricketing world.

Given this context, it comes as no surprise that Pakistani fans are now reveling in the defeat of the Zimbabwean team. Embracing the spirit of friendly banter, they have taken to social media to share memes and jokes with some even featuring their captain, Babar Azam.

Check Out How Pakistan Celebrated Zimbabwe’s WC 2023 Exit: