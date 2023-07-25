Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Zomato Gives Shout Out To Delivery Agent Who Cleared Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam

"Drop a like for Vignesh," the Zomato team tweeted as they celebrated Vignesh’s big achievement.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 15:22 IST

Delhi, India

Social media users lauded his dedication. (Credits: Twitter)
A lot of hard work, determination and sheer luck is what it takes for a dream to become reality. We have often witnessed many indulge in certain menial jobs, while they try their luck in achieving something big. One such story has left the internet inspired. Vignesh cleared the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission exam, while he worked as a delivery partner with Zomato. The news came to light, as the proud food aggregator tweeted Vignesh’s picture, standing on the stage presumably with his family. While celebrating Vignesh’s achievement, Zomato wrote, “Drop a like for Vignesh, who just cleared Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam while working as a Zomato delivery partner." Zomato ended the note with a red heart emoticon.

In no time the comments section of the post was swamped under innumerable appreciations. Several users lauded Vignesh for his achievement. Many praised him for managing his time so well and acing the “multi-tasking skills." A user shared a picture with a note that read, “Wow, congrats to Vignesh for acing the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam! And here’s a like for managing to juggle studying and delivering Zomato orders. Impressive multi-tasking skills, I must say."

Another user hilariously wrote, “Bas itna dedication chahiye life mein. (Only this much dedication is required in life.)"

A comment read, “Tremendous achievement."

A few played around with the word “orders" and claimed if now Vignesh would be placing one. A user commented, “So, now Vignesh would sign ‘orders’"

    • The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) conducts the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam, commonly known as the TNPSC Exam. It is a state-level civil service examination typically held annually.

    Earlier this year, Visakhapatnam’s Shaikh Abdul Sattar, who worked as both Zomato and Swiggy delivery agent, proved to the world that dreams do come true after he became a software engineer in Bengaluru. Not just for Zomato and Swiggy, Adbul also worked for Ola, in a bid to help his family financially. After being advised by his friend, Abdul enrolled in a coding course, while he was still working for these firms. From 6 PM to 12 AM every day, Abdul used to work as a delivery agent and the rest of the time he practised his communication skills.

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: July 25, 2023, 15:22 IST
