Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Zomato Withdraws Controversial 'Kachra' Ad After Uproar

Zomato Withdraws Controversial 'Kachra' Ad After Uproar

Shared on World Environment Day, the ad aimed to shed light on the impact of plastic waste.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 15:21 IST

Delhi, India

People labelled the ad tone-deaf, accusing Zomato of insensitivity.(Credits: Twitter)
People labelled the ad tone-deaf, accusing Zomato of insensitivity.(Credits: Twitter)

Food delivery giant Zomato is known for creating some rather creative advertisement campaigns. Their latest campaign, however, seems to have run into controversy. The brand is facing a major backlash over its advertising campaign on World Environment Day. The campaign was crafted to shed light on the detrimental impact of plastic waste and aimed to demonstrate the staggering amount of waste required to create everyday items. The campaign revealed shocking figures such as 3-4 kg of recycled waste being used to produce a paperweight, while hand towels required a staggering 9-12 kg. The ad featured actor Aditya Lakhia, known for portraying the character Kachra in the 2001 film Lagaan. The ad depicted the actor representing various objects such as a recycled hand towel, a flowerpot, and paper, to emphasize the company’s eco-friendly approach.

The campaign miffed social media users who vehemently objected to the parallel drawn between a character from a marginalised community and waste.

Advertisement

People labelled it as tone-deaf, accusing Zomato of insensitivity and failing to understand the struggles of Dalits.

“Kachra from Lagaan was one of the most dehumanised voiceless depictions of Dalits ever in cinema. Zomato has used the same character and made a repulsive casteist commercial. A human stool? Are you serious? Extremely insensitive!" a tweet read.

Another user wrote, “Casteist idea by Zomato to make an advertisement and humiliate a marginalised character ‘Kachra’."

“Appalled at the recent grossly insensitive and dehumanizing Zomato’s ‘Kachra’ advertisement. What is even going on? How does something like this pass muster?" read a tweet.

Advertisement

“I think they’re deleting it right now. Got cut off midway while Kachra spat on plants," a user shared a snap of the unavailable video on YouTube.

Advertisement

A tweet read, “The Zomato ad with Kachra from ‘Lagaan’ is unacceptable in its ignorance. To use a Dalit character and show him as a stand-in for furniture (!) in a country where as recently as 2022 a Dalit child was killed for drinking water from a pot meant for upper castes, is just egregious." (Could Be removed if needed)

In response to the criticism, Zomato has withdrawn the advertisement campaign and issued a public apology. The company acknowledged the concerns raised by the users and expressed regret for any offense caused. “On World Environment Day, our intent was to spread awareness about the potential of plastic waste and the benefits of recycling in a humorous way. Unintentionally, we may have hurt the sentiments of certain communities and individuals. We have taken down the video," their tweet read.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • Social media users said that claiming the ad was meant to show “humour" cannot be an excuse for it being insensitive.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 08, 2023, 15:21 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 15:21 IST
    Read More