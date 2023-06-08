Zomato Withdraws Controversial 'Kachra' Ad After Uproar

Food delivery giant Zomato is known for creating some rather creative advertisement campaigns. Their latest campaign, however, seems to have run into controversy. The brand is facing a major backlash over its advertising campaign on World Environment Day. The campaign was crafted to shed light on the detrimental impact of plastic waste and aimed to demonstrate the staggering amount of waste required to create everyday items. The campaign revealed shocking figures such as 3-4 kg of recycled waste being used to produce a paperweight, while hand towels required a staggering 9-12 kg. The ad featured actor Aditya Lakhia, known for portraying the character Kachra in the 2001 film Lagaan. The ad depicted the actor representing various objects such as a recycled hand towel, a flowerpot, and paper, to emphasize the company’s eco-friendly approach.

The campaign miffed social media users who vehemently objected to the parallel drawn between a character from a marginalised community and waste.

Advertisement

People labelled it as tone-deaf, accusing Zomato of insensitivity and failing to understand the struggles of Dalits.

“Kachra from Lagaan was one of the most dehumanised voiceless depictions of Dalits ever in cinema. Zomato has used the same character and made a repulsive casteist commercial. A human stool? Are you serious? Extremely insensitive!" a tweet read.

Another user wrote, “Casteist idea by Zomato to make an advertisement and humiliate a marginalised character ‘Kachra’."

“Appalled at the recent grossly insensitive and dehumanizing Zomato’s ‘Kachra’ advertisement. What is even going on? How does something like this pass muster?" read a tweet.

Advertisement

“I think they’re deleting it right now. Got cut off midway while Kachra spat on plants," a user shared a snap of the unavailable video on YouTube.

Advertisement

A tweet read, “The Zomato ad with Kachra from ‘Lagaan’ is unacceptable in its ignorance. To use a Dalit character and show him as a stand-in for furniture (!) in a country where as recently as 2022 a Dalit child was killed for drinking water from a pot meant for upper castes, is just egregious." (Could Be removed if needed)

In response to the criticism, Zomato has withdrawn the advertisement campaign and issued a public apology. The company acknowledged the concerns raised by the users and expressed regret for any offense caused. “On World Environment Day, our intent was to spread awareness about the potential of plastic waste and the benefits of recycling in a humorous way. Unintentionally, we may have hurt the sentiments of certain communities and individuals. We have taken down the video," their tweet read.