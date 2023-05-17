Zombie Fish? Bizarre Video Shows 'Headless' Fish Swimming In Water

The Internet is home to several bizarre videos, and one such clip has taken Twitter by storm, capturing the attention and imaginations of millions worldwide. The footage showcases an eerie phenomenon: a fish swimming gracefully in the water, completely devoid of its head. As the video unfolds, the strangeness deepens, as the fish exhibits behaviour that defies all known understanding of life and survival. It’s unclear whether the fish was decapitated and left in the water or if a reptile in the water ate it, causing it to lose its head.

Shared on Twitter, the viral video has quickly garnered a flurry of views, comments, and shares, leaving social media users both fascinated and perplexed. The brief clip opens with a close-up shot of the decapitated fish floating in a body of water, indicating that the creature is still very much able to move, despite the obvious absence of its vital organ.

What ensues is truly mind-boggling. As the camera zooms out, a human hand appears. Curiosity piqued, the unseen person gently prods the fish as it approaches the water’s surface. Astonishingly, the fish exhibits no reaction, continuing its fluid, undulating motion through the water, as if completely unaware of its own decapitation. The tweet alongside the clip read, “Fish swimming with no head."

This bizarre behaviour has left people scratching their heads and sparked curiosity among people on the internet. Most people were wondering how was this even possible. The fish should have stopped swimming when its head was taken off. Others were more curious about who did that to the fish. As the viral video continues to circulate, reactions online have been a mixture of awe, disbelief, and even a touch of unease. “Everything about this feels wrong on so many levels," wrote a user.

Another tweet read, “Its whole face is gone and just its brain left. What a horrible way to go."

Meanwhile, a user came to satiate the curiosity of people regarding how the fish was able to swim. They had an example along with an explanation to back up how this phenomenon was actually happening. “Yeah, it is just nerves… When the butcher takes off the head it still moves because of the nerves. It is not living its swimming because of the spinal nerves," they wrote.

While the video’s origin and specific location remain a mystery, speculation and theories abound.