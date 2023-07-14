Barun Sobti Reveals How Asur Changed His Life: 'People Now Take Me More Seriously’

After years of ruling on the small screen, Barun Sobti is now making waves with his impressive performances in the digital realm. His role as Nikhil Nayar in the psychological thriller series Asur has garnered much acclaim. The second season of Asur will be premiering in June. Now, in a recent interview, the actor shared how the success of the series has brought about significant changes in his life and how people perceive him as an actor.

In a conversation with Bollywood Life, Barun Sobti said, “People take me more seriously now. There was a very difficult character to portray. So once I did what I did, there was a lot of heavy stuff in that character. It was a deep, complex, layered, you know. And there’s so many things, so many aspects. I think I displayed that okay. So that’s why people take me seriously as an actor now. So it’s a huge milestone in my life."

Advertisement

Barun Sobti played the role of a forensic expert who, along with his team at the Central Bureau Of Investigation, tries to trace down a serial killer who thinks of himself as the incarnation of Asura Kali. He also won an accolade for Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Asian Television Awards. Apart from him, Asur also stars Arshad Warsi, Ridhi Dogra, Amey Wagh, and others. The series is directed by Oni Sen and has a powerful plot to keep the viewers guessing what will happen next.