1 Person Killed, 3 Others Wounded in Knife Attack in South Korea's Capital

1 Person Killed, 3 Others Wounded in Knife Attack in South Korea's Capital

The reason behind the attack wasn't made clear immediately, the police said

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

Associated Press

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 16:27 IST

Seoul, South Korea

The police said that a man in his 30s with a criminal record that wasn’t specified was arrested. (Credits: AFP)

A knife-wielding man stabbed at least four pedestrians on a street in the South Korean capital, Seoul, on Friday, killing one person, police said.

    • They said a man in his 30s with a criminal record that wasn’t specified was arrested. The motivation behind the attack wasn’t immediately clear.

    Min Moon-ki, an official from Seoul’s Gwanak district police office, said the victim who died was male but didn’t share his personal details. Moon said at least one of the three who were being treated for injuries was in critical condition.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

    first published: July 21, 2023, 16:27 IST
    last updated: July 21, 2023, 16:27 IST
