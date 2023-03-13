Home » World » 10 Killed, 5 Injured in Central Mexico Bar Shooting in Guanajuato

10 Killed, 5 Injured in Central Mexico Bar Shooting in Guanajuato

Guanajuato, a prosperous industrial region and home to some of Mexico's most popular tourist destinations, has become the country's bloodiest state

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 06:18 IST

Apaseo el Grande, Mexico

Members of the National Guard stand guard metres away from the bar where 12 people were killed by an armed group which opened fire on customers and staff, in Irapuato, state of Guanajuato, Mexico, on October 15, 2022. (AFP)
Ten people were shot to death and another five were wounded in an attack at a bar in Mexico’s central state of Guanajuato, officials said Sunday.

The attack took place after 11:00 p.m. local time on Saturday (0500 GMT) at the “El Estadio" bar, when a group of armed men burst in and opened fire at customers and employees of the bar along a highway that connects the cities of Celaya and Queretaro.

The current death toll is seven men and three women, officials said.

Guanajuato, a prosperous industrial region and home to some of Mexico’s most popular tourist destinations, has become the country’s bloodiest state.

Two cartels, Santa Rosa de Lima and Jalisco Nueva Generacion, are fighting deadly turf wars in the state, where they are known to conduct drug trafficking and fuel theft.

first published: March 13, 2023, 06:18 IST
last updated: March 13, 2023, 06:18 IST
