100 Visitors Were Trapped in Crime Fiction Writer Agatha Christie’s House for Several Hours

At least 100 people were trapped at famous crime fiction writer Agatha Christie’s home as a fallen tree blocked a nearby road. The house is maintained by the UK National Trust and Christie is said to have lived there.

Visitors on Friday said they were stuck there for ‘hours’. A tourist said she arrived at the Greenway House in Devon for a day trip around 11:30 am but soon found herself stuck in the tea room for many hours as they awaited for authorities to remove the huge fallen tree.

“I think what’s happened is a tree, quite a big tree, has fallen down on the main road. There is only one road in and out of Greenway. It’s not on Greenway’s property so it’s the highway people that are responsible for it. They haven’t even turned up yet," the tourist was quoted as saying by news agency DevonLive.

She said that along with the staff at least 100 people were trapped and those stuck there were given free tea and refreshments.

Later the National Trust said that on Friday a large tree fell onto the single-track road in and out of Greenway and “blocked any traffic entering or exiting the area.

“We are working closely with Police and Highways to get this resolved as quickly as possible. We are aware that there are visitors, staff and volunteers still at Greenway unable to leave and we are doing everything we can to make sure they are comfortable while we all wait. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time," the National Trust spokesperson said.