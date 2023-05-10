1,000 People Arrested So Far in Pakistan, 130 Officers Injured, Say Police

Around 1,000 people have been arrested in Pakistan’s Punjab, the country’s most populous province, since protests erupted after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, police said on Wednesday.

“Police teams arrested 945 lawbreakers and miscreants from across the province," officials said in a statement to the media, adding 130 officers and officials were injured in the violence that broke out after Khan’s arrest on Tuesday.

The caretaker government of Punjab has requested the Pakistan army to maintain the law and order situation in the province.

Earlier on Wednesday, Imran Khan appeared in a special court at the capital’s police headquarters Wednesday to answer graft charges. Local reports said prosecutors had asked for Khan to be remanded in custody for 14 days.

Protesters blocked some routes leading to Islamabad around lunchtime Wednesday but there was a huge security presence across the capital, particularly outside the so-called police lines where the special court convened.

Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed in Islamabad and the routes leading to former PM Nawaz Sharif’s Lahore residence have also been blocked.

Khan’s party has claimed that at least four people were killed and over a dozen injured in different parts of the country in violent clashes between the security forces and PTI supporters.

