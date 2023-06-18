Trends :PM Modi US VisitUS ElectionAntony Blinken in ChinaBritish Airways TurbulenceJoe Biden
Home » World » 11 Dead, 20 Missing After Cyclone Strikes Southern Brazil

11 Dead, 20 Missing After Cyclone Strikes Southern Brazil

The storm caused torrential rains and helicopter searches are underway in flooded neighborhoods to find 20 others who have gone missing

Advertisement

Reuters

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 09:05 IST

Sao Polo, Brazil

An aerial view shows floods due to heavy rains in Caraa, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil June 17, 2023 in this handout photo. (Credits: Reuters)
An aerial view shows floods due to heavy rains in Caraa, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil June 17, 2023 in this handout photo. (Credits: Reuters)

At least 11 people have been killed in Brazil’s southern state of Rio Grande do Sul after an extra-tropical cyclone struck the region on Friday, according to the state’s authorities.

The storm caused torrential rains and helicopter searches are underway in flooded neighborhoods to find 20 others who have gone missing, the government of Rio Grande do Sul said in a press release.

One of the worst hit on the cyclone’s trail was the town of Caraa, with a population of over 8,000 people.

"The situation in Caraa deeply worries us. It is essential that we can, in an organized way, quickly map the main affected areas and identify the people who need support," said Rio Grande do Sul’s governor, Eduardo Leite, who visited the area.

Advertisement

As of Friday night, Maquine, a municipality on the eastern coast, had received around a foot of rain, authorities said.

Many residents in affected areas have taken shelter in outdoor sports facilities in their towns. The authorities have issued a warning for a risk of landslides in several areas.

Leite says authorities have carried out 2,400 rescues in the last two days.

"Our main objective at this first moment is to protect and save human lives. We are rescuing people who are stranded, locating missing people and giving all the support to the families," he said.

top videos
  • Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Dance Up A Storm, Let Loose At Karan Deol-Drisha's Wedding Reception
  • Rakul Preet Singh & Pragya Jaiswal Turn To Cold Water Therapy For Fitness | Know Benefits & More
  • Prabhas, Kriti's 'Adipurush' Dialogues To Be Revised Following Brutal Backlash | Good Or Bad Move?
  • Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai
  • Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH

    • Deadly flooding in Brazil is common and has caused devastation for decades.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 18, 2023, 09:05 IST
    last updated: June 18, 2023, 09:05 IST
    Read More