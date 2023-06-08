Trends :Donald TrumpColombiaHindu Girl KidnappedHaneda AirportShehbaz Sharif
Home » World » 11 Killed, 30 Wounded in Blast at Funeral for Assassinated Afghan Governor

11 Killed, 30 Wounded in Blast at Funeral for Assassinated Afghan Governor

Security has improved dramatically since the Taliban stormed back to power in August 2021, ousting a US-backed government and ending their two-decade insurgency, but the Islamic State group remains a threat

Advertisement

Published By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 18:16 IST

Kabul, Afghanistan

IS claimed responsibility for Ahmadi's killing on Tuesday, when a suicide bomber drove a car filled with explosives into his vehicle. Ahmadi's driver was also killed and six others were wounded in that attack. (Representative image/Shutterstock)
IS claimed responsibility for Ahmadi's killing on Tuesday, when a suicide bomber drove a car filled with explosives into his vehicle. Ahmadi's driver was also killed and six others were wounded in that attack. (Representative image/Shutterstock)

At least 11 people were killed and 30 wounded by a blast Thursday at a funeral service for an Afghan acting provincial governor assassinated by a suicide bomber earlier this week, the Ministry of Interior said.

“The Ministry of Interior of the IEA condemns this brutality of the disgraced enemies," a statement said of the blast, which happened at a service for Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi in Faizabad, capital of Badakhshan province.

Security has improved dramatically since the Taliban stormed back to power in August 2021, ousting a US-backed government and ending their two-decade insurgency, but the Islamic State group remains a threat.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • IS claimed responsibility for Ahmadi’s killing on Tuesday, when a suicide bomber drove a car filled with explosives into his vehicle. Ahmadi’s driver was also killed and six others were wounded in that attack.

    Thursday’s blast happened at the Nabawi mosque in Faizabad as “a great number of compatriots" had gathered for Ahmadi’s funeral, the interior ministry said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Arpita RajArpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and i...Read More

    first published: June 08, 2023, 18:16 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 18:16 IST
    Read More