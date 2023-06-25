11 Passengers Injured Evacuating Cathay Pacific Jet After Aborted Takeoff in Hong Kong

A Cathay Pacific jetliner aborted its takeoff at Hong Kong International Airport early Saturday, and 11 passengers were injured while evacuating the aircraft, the airline said.

Flight CX880, bound for Los Angeles, returned to the gate after a “technical issue" caused the crew to abort the takeoff and “a precautionary passenger evacuation" was initiated, the airline said in a statement. It said those on board used five escape slides to exit the plane.

Cathay Pacific gave no details on the problem. Public broadcaster RTHK reported one of the plane’s tires had overheated, causing it to burst, citing police.

The flight was carrying 293 passengers and 17 crew members.