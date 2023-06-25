Trends :Obama Remarks RowYevgeny PrigozhinNawaz Sharif to Become PM?Russia Wagner RebellionUK Hot Air Balloon Fire
Home » World » 11 Passengers Injured Evacuating Cathay Pacific Jet After Aborted Takeoff in Hong Kong

11 Passengers Injured Evacuating Cathay Pacific Jet After Aborted Takeoff in Hong Kong

Cathay Pacific gave no details on the problem. Public broadcaster RTHK reported one of the plane's tires had overheated, causing it to burst

Published By: Majid Alam

Associated Press

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 06:33 IST

Taipei, Taiwan

A signage for Cathay Pacific Airways at the departures hall of Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, on March 8, 2023. (Credits: AP)
A signage for Cathay Pacific Airways at the departures hall of Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, on March 8, 2023. (Credits: AP)

A Cathay Pacific jetliner aborted its takeoff at Hong Kong International Airport early Saturday, and 11 passengers were injured while evacuating the aircraft, the airline said.

Flight CX880, bound for Los Angeles, returned to the gate after a “technical issue" caused the crew to abort the takeoff and “a precautionary passenger evacuation" was initiated, the airline said in a statement. It said those on board used five escape slides to exit the plane.

Cathay Pacific gave no details on the problem. Public broadcaster RTHK reported one of the plane’s tires had overheated, causing it to burst, citing police.

The flight was carrying 293 passengers and 17 crew members.

    • “We understand that 11 passengers are being treated at the hospital with injuries sustained during the evacuation process," Cathay Pacific said. “Our priority is to look after all affected passengers and crew." nine of the injured passengers had been discharged from the hospital, the airline said later.

    Using a different aircraft, the flight departed for Los Angeles at 10:12 a.m., carrying 283 passengers, it said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

    About the Author

    Majid Alam

    first published: June 25, 2023, 06:28 IST
    last updated: June 25, 2023, 06:33 IST
