11-Year-Old Boy Shot by Cop after He Called 911 to Report Domestic Violence Survives Ordeal

An 11-year-old Mississippi boy who was shot by a cop last Saturday after he called 911 for help and reported domestic violence has been released from the hospital, news agency CNN said in a report.

An Indianola Police Department officer shot 11-year-old Aderrien Murry in the chest while responding to a domestic disturbance call at the child’s home, his mother Nakala Murry and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation told CNN.

Nakala and the rest of the family are demanding the officer should be charged with the shooting and be fired.

“I cannot grasp why. The same cop that told him to come out of the house. (Aderrien) did, and he got shot. He kept asking, ‘Why did he shoot me? What did I do wrong?’" Nakala was quoted as saying by CNN.

She said that when Aderrien and his siblings’ father came home early Saturday morning and got into a fight with mother Nakala, she told him to call 911 fearing her safety.

The police did reach the venue but the officer drew his gun when he reached the front door and asked the people inside to come out. Aderrien was shot when he did.

Aderrien was admitted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he underwent chest tube insertion and was put on a ventilator.

His injuries included a collapsed lung, fractured ribs, and a lacerated liver, as stated by his mother. Fortunately, he was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after receiving medical care.

Aderrien Murry’s sister and their 2-year-old cousin were inside the residence during the shooting.

Since an investigation is ongoing, the Indianola Police Department officers said they could not release the bodycam footage. The Indianola Police Department confirmed that the officer involved in the shooting is named Greg Capers, CNN said in its report.

The report said the Indianola Board of Aldermen voted to place Capers on paid administrative leave.

“Aderrien came within an inch of losing his life. It’s not OK for a cop to do this and get away with this. I’m just happy my son is alive," Murry said.

Indianola, located in the Mississippi Delta, is a small town with a predominantly African American population. Approximately 31% of its residents live below the poverty line. Situated about 100 miles north of the capital city, Jackson.