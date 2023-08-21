Trends :Chandrayaan-3PM Modi@BRICSXi@BRICSSergei SurovikinChina Fire
Home » World » 13 Injured, One Dead in Three Separate Shootings in Milwaukee

13 Injured, One Dead in Three Separate Shootings in Milwaukee

The shootings happened just blocks from each other and one person died in a string of shootings in Milwaukee.

Advertisement

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Associated Press

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 18:12 IST

MILWAUKEE

Milwaukee Mass Shootings: At least thirteen people were injured and one person died in a string of separate shootings. (Image: Shutterstock)
Milwaukee Mass Shootings: At least thirteen people were injured and one person died in a string of separate shootings. (Image: Shutterstock)

Thirteen people were injured and one was killed in three separate shootings, just blocks from each other, over the weekend, Milwaukee police said.

Four people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday near 13th and Mitchell streets around 8:30 p.m., WISN-TV Milwaukee reported.

Police said the victims included a 29-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man.

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said.

Just over an hour later, at 9:45 p.m., a 56-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot a couple of blocks away near 16th and Bruce streets, police said. The shooter was still at large, police said.

Advertisement

That shooting was about two blocks away from a mass shooting that injured nine people near 14th and Burnham streets on Saturday around 11:45 p.m.

Six males and three females, between the ages of 16 and 42, were shot and all the victims were expected to survive, police said.

top videos
  • Chandrayaan 3 Landing | Chandrayaan-3's Journey To The Moon | ISRO Chandrayaan 3 Mission | N18V

    • A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested and a firearm was recovered by police.

    Police did not provide a motive for either of the shootings.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

    first published: August 21, 2023, 18:12 IST
    last updated: August 21, 2023, 18:12 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App