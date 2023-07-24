Trends :Taiwan MEA ReportHunter BidenOcean TemperaturesRestore Trump
Home » World » 15 Killed and 26 Injured in Wildfires Sweeping Across Algeria, State Media Say

15 Killed and 26 Injured in Wildfires Sweeping Across Algeria, State Media Say

Wildfires, some spread by strong winds, moved across forests and agricultural areas in 16 regions causing 97 blazes in the North African country

Published By: Kavya Mishra

Associated Press

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 23:52 IST

Algeria

At least 37 people were killed in August after wildfires. (Credits: AFP)
At least 37 people were killed in August after wildfires. (Credits: AFP)

Wildfires raged across Algeria killing 15 people and injuring 26 others, state media reported Monday.

APS news agency quoted the Interior Ministry as saying that at least 1,500 people were evacuated but did not provide details.

Wildfires, some spread by strong winds, moved across forests and agricultural areas in 16 regions causing 97 blazes in the North African country. The largest and deadliest fires ravaged parts of Bejaia and Jijel — in the Kabyle region east of the capital, Algiers — and Bouira, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) southeast of Algiers.

Operations to tamp down the fires continued with some 7,500 firefighters and 350 trucks on the ground as well as air support.

Algeria is no stranger to summer wildfires.

    • At least 37 people were killed in August after wildfires blazed near Algeria’s northern border with Tunisia.

    A year earlier, at least 42 people were killed in blazes — 25 of them were soldiers called in to help fight the fires in the mountainous Kabyle region that is dotted with villages.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

    first published: July 24, 2023, 23:52 IST
    last updated: July 24, 2023, 23:52 IST
