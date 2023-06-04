Trends :Kakhokva DamPresident MurmuTikTokRussia-UkraineH-1B Visa
Home » World » 19 Killed in Southwest China Landslide Covering Mine Worker Dormitory

19 Killed in Southwest China Landslide Covering Mine Worker Dormitory

The disaster struck in a mountainous rural district of Sichuan province’s Leshan county, where rains have been falling constantly for weeks.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 20:32 IST

Beijing, China

The disaster struck in a mountainous rural district of Sichuan province’s Leshan county, where rains have been falling constantly for weeks. (Representational Image)
The disaster struck in a mountainous rural district of Sichuan province’s Leshan county, where rains have been falling constantly for weeks. (Representational Image)

A landslide tore through a mining company’s worker dormitory early Sunday morning in southwestern China, killing 19 people, authorities said.

The disaster struck in a mountainous rural district of Sichuan province’s Leshan county, where rains have been falling constantly for weeks.

More than 180 people were mobilized to help find those buried under the debris in an operation that wrapped up on Sunday afternoon.

Those killed were all apparently workers with the Jinkaiyuan mining company, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

With its humid, rainy climate, southwestern China is prone to landslides, especially in areas where there has been large-scale shifting of land due to farming, deforestation, engineering projects and mining operations.

top videos
  • Siddhant Chaturvedi & Navya Naveli Nanda Return From Goa Vacation Together; So It's Official Now?
  • Ranbir's Clean Look From Animal Leaked | Sara Ali Khan Wins Internet | Aditi, Siddharth On Vacation
  • Gufi Paintal Death: Remembering Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama & How He Made It A Cult Show
  • SatyaPrem Ki Katha Trailer: Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan's Chemistry Outdoes A Mediocre Showreel
  • Priyanka Chopra Fan Girls Over Beyonce, Dances Her Heart Out At Queen Bee's Renaissance Concert
    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 04, 2023, 20:32 IST
    last updated: June 04, 2023, 20:32 IST
    Read More