Home » World » 2 Dead, 3 Hurt in Shooting at Washington State Music Festival

2 Dead, 3 Hurt in Shooting at Washington State Music Festival

KREM-TV reported the shooter was among the three injured. That was according to Kyle Foreman, public information officer with the Grant County Sheriff's Office

Published By: Saurabh Verma

Associated Press

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 19:18 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Officers pursued the suspect, who was then taken into custody. (Representative image)
Officers pursued the suspect, who was then taken into custody. (Representative image)

Two people were killed and three were injured in a shooting near a Washington state campground area hosting people attending a nearby music festival Saturday night, police said.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday it received a report of a shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the camping area near the small city of George, 149 miles (239 kilometers) east of Seattle. Officers pursued the suspect, who was then taken into custody.

The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately available.

    • Organizers of the Beyond Wonderland electronic music festival said on social media that Sunday’s events at the Gorge Amphitheatre were canceled. The shooting occurred on the campgrounds adjacent to the concert stages, the sheriff’s office said. Concert organizers described the location as an “overflow camping area."

    KREM-TV reported the shooter was among the three injured. That was according to Kyle Foreman, public information officer with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

    first published: June 18, 2023, 19:18 IST
    last updated: June 18, 2023, 19:18 IST
