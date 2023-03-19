Home » World » 2 Dead, 4 Wounded in Pre-dawn Shooting at Ohio Nightclub in US

2 Dead, 4 Wounded in Pre-dawn Shooting at Ohio Nightclub in US

A predawn shooting at a Columbus night club left two people dead and four wounded, Ohio authorities said.

Advertisement

Published By: Majid Alam

Associated Press

Last Updated: March 19, 2023, 09:35 IST

Ohio, United States

Cleveland police officers stand in formation near the debate hall ahead of the first presidential debate on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (AFP)
Cleveland police officers stand in formation near the debate hall ahead of the first presidential debate on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (AFP)

A predawn shooting at a Columbus night club left two people dead and four wounded, Ohio authorities said.

Officers responded shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday to an after-hours club called Tha Plug on the city’s south side, emergency dispatchers said. One person died at the scene and another was dropped off at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was later pronounced dead, dispatchers said.

Two other victims were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and two more to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, authorities said. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The ages of the victims and other details weren’t immediately available. No arrests have been reported.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

first published: March 19, 2023, 09:35 IST
last updated: March 19, 2023, 09:35 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Naatu Naatu-The Elephant Whisperers Oscar Wins, Release Of Zwigato, Deepika Padukone At Oscars Among Biggest Entertainment News This Week