249 Injured, 662 Arrested, Macron to Hold Crisis Meet as France Continues to Burn. Key Updates Here

The unrest in France sparked by the death of a 17-year-old in the hands of the police after he failed to stop for a traffic check has rocked the nation for three days in a row. The death of Nahel, the teenager, has led to protests and accusations that there are racism-related issues in the French police which have not been addressed for a long time.

The incident occurred in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre and the region itself has become the flashpoint of the recent strife. Several other cities of France, including Roubaix, Marseille and Nantes, have also been impacted by the riots but Paris remains most impacted.

The riots are being carried out by certain miscreants who are attacking innocent shop owners and businesses, leaving those to wonder how they are connected to the incident.

The video of the incident which was released by the AFP showed two police officers trying to stop the vehicle and one pointing his weapon at the driver, moments later a shot was fired and Nahel sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and died on the scene shortly afterwards.

Here are the top updates from the situation in France:

How Has Macron and His Cabinet Reacted?

French President Emmanuel Macron is not having an easy period following his reelection. First, the riots and unrest over pensions and now the death of the French Algerian teenager Nahel, these incidents have hurt the faith of the French citizens in his governance.

He abruptly left early from an EU summit in Brussels on Friday to return to France.

Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said all options are on the table and lashed out at rioters saying that violence is ‘inexcusable’.

She also thanked police and firefighters for tackling the rioters and miscreants and helping minimise the damage.

Natalia Pouzyreff, who is from Macron’s Renaissance party, said that far-left parties are trying to fan the flames by accusing the police force of racism as they are not taking into account the mixed racial backgrounds of many officers, the BBC said.

The French PM said that Macron will hold a crisis meeting amid calls from parties for declaring a state of emergency.

Arrests, Damage and Injuries

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin said that at least 667 people have been arrested following a third night of protests. He further added that 249 police officers and gendarmes were injured in last night’s riots.

A site of an Olympic swimming pool, reported to be under construction for the 2024 Games, central shopping street of Rue de Rivoli, mini supermarkets across multiple cities,

“I am so sorry for the young man who died, but I don’t understand what my business has to do with it," one shopkeeper told the BBC.