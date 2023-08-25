3 TTP Terrorists Killed by Pakistan's Security Forces in Shootout in Restive Northwest

Three terrorists belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed by security forces on Friday during an operation in a restive tribal district in northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan.

According to sources, the security forces exchanged fire with the terrorists after they fired at them in the South Waziristan tribal district.

In the shootout, three terrorists were killed and the remaining fled.

The security forces launched a massive combing operation after the gunbattle to arrest the perpetrators.