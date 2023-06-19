Trends :PM Modi US VisitYoga DayModi-Biden MeetTitanic SubmarineAlibaba
300 Pakistani Refugees Believed to be Among Dead in Greece Boat Tragedy, 12 Rescued So Far

300 Pakistani Refugees Believed to be Among Dead in Greece Boat Tragedy, 12 Rescued So Far

10 alleged human traffickers have been arrested by the Pakistan authorities, who have vowed 'severe punishment' for those involved in the trade

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 07:44 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

A handout photo shows a sinking migrant boat. (AFP)
A handout photo shows a sinking migrant boat. (AFP)

Days after at least 78 migrants died and hundreds went missing in the boat tragedy off the Greek coast, 300 Pakistani refugees are believed to have been onboard the ill-fated vessel.

While only 12 Pakistanis have been found alive, most of them are considered to be dead. The boat had around 400 to 750 people onboard during the disaster. The Greek authorities said 104 survivors had been brought ashore so far.

According to a report in Wion, at least 150 Pakistanis are believed to be dead after the rusty trawler sank near Greece’s Peloponnese peninsula on Wednesday. However, Pakistani local media claimed that as many as 300 Pakistani nationals died in the tragic incident.

Monday has been declared a national day of mourning while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an immediate crackdown on agents engaged in people smuggling, saying they would be “severely punished".

So far, 10 alleged human traffickers have been arrested by the Pakistan authorities, who have vowed “severe punishment" for those involved in the trade.

Pakistan is in economic freefall. A dire downturn, caused by decades of mismanagement and political instability, has drained dollar reserves, spurred runaway inflation and caused widespread factory closures.

The desperate situation is creating an incentive for Pakistanis to take perilous, illegal routes to Europe.

Europe has been desired destination for many young Pakistanis who risk everything to go abroad. Some of them are killed, others make it to Europe, and their success creates an urge among others to follow the path.

There are around 50,000 Pakistani in Greece according to official estimates. However, according to unofficial estimates, the illegal migrants are as high as 4-5 lakh, constituting around 5 percent of the total population in Greece.

The Pakistani migrants started coming to Greece in the 1970s when the two countries signed a bilateral agreement allowing Pakistanis to gain temporary employment in Greek shipyards.

    • Unlike other countries, where majority of the migrant population is from India, Greece is unique since the majority of people from South Asian origins are from Pakistan.

    (With inputs from agencies)

    first published: June 19, 2023, 07:44 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 07:44 IST
