4 Killed, 10 Injured in Suicide Attack Targeting Security Post in Northwest Pakistan

A child and three Pakistani soldiers were killed on Wednesday when a suicide bomber targeted a security checkpoint in northwest Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The suicide attack occurred at the Hameedullah Shaheed security check post on the Bannu-Miran Shah Road in the North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan, District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Riaz said.

The check post was wrecked in the suicide attack that killed three Paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) personnel and a child and also injured ten civilians, he added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack.

The security forces launched a massive search operation in the area to arrest the perpetrators.