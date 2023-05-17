In ‘Last Tweet’ Before ‘Arrest’, Imran Khan Claims Police Has Surrounded His House

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the police have surrounded his house in Lahore and claimed that he would be arrested soon.

“I am afraid today that Pakistan is heading towards destruction. And I fear that if wisdom is not exercised today, we might reach a stage where we wouldn’t even be able to pick up the pieces," he said in an address to the nation virtually.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police alleged that there are around 30-40 terrorists present in Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence and ordered Khan to handover the miscreants or face operation, CNN-News18 has learnt.

The Interim Punjab Government has also given a green signal to the police to conduct a grand operation in the Zaman Park residence of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief, sources told CNN-News18 on Wednesday.

Punjab Police closed all roads To the former PM’s Zaman Park residence. Meanwhile, sources close to Imran Khan said the former premier is fearing his arrest.

Punjab Interim Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said that the Intelligence reports have said that around 30 to 40 miscreants who attacked the military installations are present in Zaman Park residence.

He gave a 24-hour ultimatum to Imran Khan’s party to hand them over the miscreants to the government.

It has been decided that the trial of the terrorists will be held in a military court, the caretaker information minister said.

The Punjab police on May 10 booked Khan and hundreds of his party workers for attacking and setting on fire the Corps Commander House in Lahore besides registering five other FIRs against him for inciting his supporters to attack and damage the state buildings and military installations.

So far, 3,400 accused have been arrested and 254 cases have been registered. Meanwhile, the authorities have started identification process.

Khan and his deputy Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others have been framed under murder, terrorism and 20 other heinous offences for attacking the senior military commander’s house known as ‘Jinnah House’ in Lahore Cantonment last Tuesday.

The arrest of Khan on Tuesday by the Pakistan Rangers at the IHC premises triggered unrest in Pakistan that continued till Friday and led to several deaths and dozens of military and state installations being destroyed by the protesters.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, the protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also torched the corps commander’s house in Lahore.

Police put the death toll in violent clashes to 10 while Khan’s party claims 40 of its workers lost their lives in the firing by security personnel.

(With inputs from agencies)