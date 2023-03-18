5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands, Second Temblor in Two Days

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake struck around 3:44 and hit the Kermadec Islands at a depth of 10 km. Its epicenter was 30.415°S and 176.629°W, respectively. No casualties were reported. This is the second earthquake to strike Kermadec Islands in the last two days.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hit the Kermadec Islands on Thursday afternoon (local time) at a depth of 10 km.

The earthquake that struck Kermadec Islands on Thursday posed no tsunami threats to New Zealand and Australia even though the United States Geological Survey (USGS) in a statement said that tsunami waves are likely to the coasts located within 300 km of the earthquake’s epicenter.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency in a statement on Twitter said: “There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M7.0 earthquake in the Southern Kermadec Islands. Remember, if an earthquake is long or strong, get gone."

Earthquakes Strike Turkey, Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck the region near Afghanistan’s Fayzabad on Saturday morning (local time). The quake struck at a depth of 105 kilometers at a latitude of 37.04 and a longitude of 72.96.

There is no information on casualties or damages caused due to the earthquake.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Turkey’s Göksun on Saturday morning around 8:17am (local time). According to the earthquake monitoring website, AllQuakes, the earthquake was likely an aftershock of the 7.8 quake which struck southern Turkey on February 6.

The earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northwestern Syria on February 6 has killed more than 55,000 people with more than 48,400 dead in Turkey and more than 7,200 in Syria.

The Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute in Istanbul (KOERI-RETMC) was the first to report the earthquake and said that there was weak shaking near the epicenter following the earthquake.

Both New Zealand and Turkey are earthquake prone regions. Central Asian nation Turkey lies at the intersection of three of the tectonic plates that make up the Earth’s crust.

The three tectonic plates below Turkey are the Anatolian, Arabian and African plates.

In New Zealand, Wellington is one of the most active seismic regions of the country and Auckland is among the least active.

(with inputs from Learnz.nz and Al Jazeera)

