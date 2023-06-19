5 Dead in House Fire in Rural North Carolina, Investigation Continues

Five people were killed in a house fire in a rural North Carolina town on Sunday, authorities said.
The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that the cause of the fire in the Broadway community was under investigation, and it could provide few details.
Three adults and two juveniles died in the fire, investigators with the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies blocked off the road leading to the house as fire officials investigated the cause.
Broadway is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Raleigh.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)
Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More
first published: June 19, 2023, 06:25 IST
last updated: June 19, 2023, 06:25 IST