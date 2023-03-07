Home » World » 6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern Philippines, Authorities Issue Warning of Aftershocks

6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern Philippines, Authorities Issue Warning of Aftershocks

An official said no damage or casualties were reported apart from a landslide on a national highway, adding that villages around the town are being checked

Published By: Nayanika Sengupta

AFP

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 12:38 IST

Manila

The shallow quake struck a few kilometres from Maragusan municipality in the mountainous province of Davao de Oro on Mindanao island (File representative image)
The shallow quake struck a few kilometres from Maragusan municipality in the mountainous province of Davao de Oro on Mindanao island (File representative image)

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, with local authorities warning of aftershocks and possible damage.

The shallow quake struck at about 2:00 pm (0600 GMT), a few kilometres from Maragusan municipality in the mountainous province of Davao de Oro on Mindanao island.

An employee in the Maragusan disaster office told AFP that authorities were checking reports of a landslide on a national highway.

“We have not received any reports of other damage or casualties, but we are checking the villages around the town," he added, declining to give his name.

“Things shook at the office but there was no damage."

Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 07, 2023, 12:34 IST
last updated: March 07, 2023, 12:38 IST
