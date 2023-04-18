Trends :Yemen Stampede Pakistan US Gun LawsBali Nude Photo RowChina
Home » World » ‘69% Govt Funded’: In Press vs Elon Saga’s Latest Episode, Twitter CEO, CBC Spar over Label

‘69% Govt Funded’: In Press vs Elon Saga’s Latest Episode, Twitter CEO, CBC Spar over Label

CBC indirectly accused Twitter CEO Musk of undermining their credibility through the labelling

Advertisement

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 14:08 IST

New Delhi

Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s spat with CBC, BBC, NPR and some other news outlets has intensified over the past few weeks (Image: Unsplash/Reuters)
Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s spat with CBC, BBC, NPR and some other news outlets has intensified over the past few weeks (Image: Unsplash/Reuters)

Twitter CEO labelled Canadian public broadcaster Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) as 69% Government-funded Media after the media organisation said it will pause its activities on Twitter after being labelled as “government-funded media".

“Canadian Broadcasting Corp said they’re ‘less than 70% government-funded, so we corrected the label," Musk tweeted on Monday.

His ‘labelling’ of CBC comes after the organisation’s spokesperson Leon Mar’s comments who said they were being “falsely described". “Twitter can be a powerful tool for our journalists to communicate with Canadians, but it undermines the accuracy and professionalism of the work they do to allow our independence to be falsely described in this way," CBC’s Mar said.

“Consequently, we will be pausing our activity on our corporate Twitter account and all CBC and Radio-Canada news-related accounts," Mar further added.

Advertisement

CBC on its Twitter account said: “Our journalism is impartial and independent. To suggest otherwise is untrue. That is why we are pausing our activities on @Twitter".

Elon Musk and mainstream media outlets are involved in growing argument over who sponsors them after the Tesla and SpaceX CEO labelled UK’s BBC and the US’ NPR as “government-funded media" outlets.

RELATED NEWS

The @BBC account - which has 2.2 million followers - is currently branded as government funded. The label has not been given to the BBC’s other accounts, including BBC News (World) and BBC Breaking News, reported CNN.

Twitter has not given a definition for what it considers “government-funded media" to constitute.

BBC’s labelling has been changed to “Publicly-funded media" along with BBC Breaking News, BBC World.

“We are speaking to Twitter to resolve this issue as soon as possible. The BBC is and always has been, independent. We are funded by the British public through the licence fee," BBC said, after being labelled by the social media site as “government funded".

The labelling of the news organisations has angered news media outlets because it leads to people believing that their editorial policy is being influenced by the US government, a speculation these outlets deny while claiming they have full editorial control unlike Chinese state-run Global Times or Russian state-run outlets like TASS, Sputnik or RIA Novosti.

Advertisement

NPR earlier lashed out at Twitter and said it would stop using the social media site due to the “false" labelling.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

first published: April 18, 2023, 14:02 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 14:08 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Shehnaaz Gill Makes Internet Swoon With Sultry Photoshoot In Black Cutout Dress, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures