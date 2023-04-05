Home » World » 7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea: 7 Dead, 178 Homes Destroyed

7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea: 7 Dead, 178 Homes Destroyed

Papua New Guinea Earthquake: The death toll from the 7.0 magnitude temblor struck communities living in the remote areas of the country

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 14:27 IST

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea Earthquake: A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck jungle-clad area near the Sepik River in the early hours of Monday
Papua New Guinea Earthquake: A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck jungle-clad area near the Sepik River in the early hours of Monday (Image: Shutterstock)

The death toll from a powerful earthquake in Papua New Guinea rose to seven on Tuesday, as emergency crews made contact with remote communities hit by the disaster.

The 7.0 magnitude temblor hit a jungle-clad area near the Sepik River in the early hours of Monday.

The Provincial Disaster Office said a total of seven people were now believed to have died — up from three on Monday — and at least 17 have been injured.

Samaritan Aviation country director Chris Cooke said his humanitarian group had evacuated patients with significant injuries by sea plane.

“We have also been working closely with the East Sepik Provincial Disaster Relief Office performing aerial and ground surveys of the affected areas," he said.

One local official, Emil Kongian, said 178 homes had been destroyed in the Karawari area, near the quake’s epicentre.

Violent earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea, but rarely cause widespread destruction.

Outside major towns and cities, most areas are sparsely populated, and what buildings there are tend to be made of wood.

first published: April 05, 2023, 14:27 IST
last updated: April 05, 2023, 14:27 IST
