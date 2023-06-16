Trends :ISIS School AttackArtemisLondon MurdersTexas Dead Fish MysteryRussia-Ukraine
Home » World » 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Tonga

7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Tonga

The earthquake struck shortly after 7:00 am (1800 GMT Thursday) at a depth of 167 kilometres (103 miles) some 290 kilometres southwest of the capital

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 02:04 IST

Wellington, New Zealand

Gary Vite, chief meteorologist at the Tonga Meteorological Services told AFP there were no immediate reports of damage. (Image: Shutterstock)
Gary Vite, chief meteorologist at the Tonga Meteorological Services told AFP there were no immediate reports of damage. (Image: Shutterstock)

A powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the Pacific island nation of Tonga on Friday, but no tsunami warning was issued, US monitoring agencies said.

The earthquake struck shortly after 7:00 am (1800 GMT Thursday) at a depth of 167 kilometres (103 miles) some 290 kilometres southwest of the capital Nuku’alofa, the United States Geological Survey said.

Gary Vite, chief meteorologist at the Tonga Meteorological Services told AFP there were no immediate reports of damage.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said there was no tsunami threat, based on available information.

Advertisement

Veisina Sangusangu, a receptionist at the Little Italy hotel in Nuku’alofa, said the quake lasted about 30 seconds.

“It was stronger than the earthquakes we usually feel. The building shook," she added.

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • Tonga sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates often shift, frequently experiencing seismic activity.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: June 16, 2023, 02:04 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 02:04 IST
    Read More