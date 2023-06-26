Trends :Sikh Killed in PakGerman PoliticsVladimir PutinYevgeny PrigozhinRussian Spies in Switzerland
Home » World » 7 killed, 42 Injured After Two Buses Collide in Pakistan's Sindh

7 killed, 42 Injured After Two Buses Collide in Pakistan's Sindh

The accident took place on Daur Bandhi Road at around 4 am when two passenger buses, coming from Karachi and Peshawar, collided with each other

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 06:49 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

Local tourists walk as they return from Murree on the outskirts of Islamabad. (For representation/AFP)
At least seven people were killed and 42 were injured in a head-on collision between two passenger buses on the Mehran Highway in Sindh on Sunday.

The accident took place on Daur Bandhi Road at around 4 am when two passenger buses, coming from Karachi and Peshawar, collided with each other, Dawn reported.

According to Benazirabad Deputy Inspector General of Police Mohammad Younis Chandio, the collision occurred because of the high speed of the vehicles. He further said that injured people have been sent for treatment to People’s University of Medical and Health Sciences.

He added that the Mehran Highway was closed to traffic after the accident and vehicles were diverted towards the National Highway.

    • The police have registered a complaint against the employer of the two drivers as the bus had took the shortcuts on the Mehran Highway to save fuel in contravention of their route permits.

    Earlier this month, at least 13 people, including five women, were killed and 31 others injured when a bus veered off the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway and overturned near Kallar Kahar. Traffic accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor maintenance of roads and vehicles.

    About the Author

    Majid Alam

    first published: June 26, 2023, 06:44 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 06:49 IST
