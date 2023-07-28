8,330 Indians Are Languishing in Foreign Prisons. This Muslim Country Has the Highest Number of Inmates

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (EAM) on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that 8,330 Indians are languishing in foreign prisons at present, a majority of which are in UAE, Saudi Arabia and Nepal. In a statement laid on the Table of the House, Jaishankar stated that India has signed an Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons (TSP) with as many as 31 countries.

Under the provisions of TSP, Indian prisoners lodged in foreign countries can be transferred to India to serve the remainder of their sentence and vice-versa. Out of the total Indian prisoners, including undertrials, 1,611 are in United Arab Emirates (UAE), followed by 1,461 in Saudi Arabia and 1,222 in Nepal.

The minister said due to strong privacy laws prevailing in many countries, the local authorities do not share information on prisoners unless the person concerned consents to the disclosure of such information. “Even countries which share information do not generally provide detailed information about the foreign nationals imprisoned," he added.

Jaishankar stressed the government attaches the highest priority to the safety, security and well-being of Indians in foreign countries, including those in the foreign jails. “Indian Missions/Posts abroad remain vigilant and closely monitor the incidents of Indian nationals being put in jail in foreign countries for violation/ alleged violation of local laws," the minister informed.

“As soon as the information about the detention/arrest of an Indian national is received by an Indian Mission/Post, it immediately gets in touch with the local Foreign Office and other concerned local authorities to get consular access to the detained/arrested Indian national to ascertain the facts of the case, confirm his or her Indian nationality and ensure his or her welfare," he added.

In a separate unstarred question, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was also asked whether the Government has maintained any data on the Indian citizens killed in terror attacks abroad.

In response, the Minister of State for MEA, Meenakshi Lekhi, said 139 Indian citizens have died in terror attacks while staying abroad since 1985. “The Government of India accords the highest priority to safety, security and well being of Indian citizens abroad and regularly engages with the authorities of other countries in this regard," she said.