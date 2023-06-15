Trends :ISIS School AttackArtemisLondon MurdersTexas Dead Fish MysteryRussia-Ukraine
Home » World » 9 Indians Arrested for Illegally Operating Pharmacy in Nepal

9 Indians Arrested for Illegally Operating Pharmacy in Nepal

The Indian nationals were arrested on Wednesday for operating an illegal pharmacy in Dodhara Chadani municipality of Kanchanpur district, said Bharat Raj Giri, Inspector at the District Police Office

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 16:49 IST

Kathmandu, Nepal

After preliminary investigations, police will forward them to the Department of Health for necessary action (File representative image)
After preliminary investigations, police will forward them to the Department of Health for necessary action (File representative image)

Nepal police have arrested nine Indian nationals for allegedly operating an illegal pharmacy in the country’s far-West Sudurpashchim Province, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The Indian nationals were arrested on Wednesday for operating an illegal pharmacy in Dodhara Chadani municipality of Kanchanpur district, said Bharat Raj Giri, Inspector at the District Police Office.

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • “After conducting preliminary investigations into the case, we will forward them to the Department of Health for necessary action," he said.

    Those arrested in the incident were identified as Sanjaya Bishwas, Kartik Sardar, Rabi Biswhas, Niwas Gaain and Niranjan Adhikari. Bhupendra Puri, Rajesh Bishwas, Santosh Sarkar and Sudhanshu Haldar were also arrested.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 15, 2023, 16:49 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 16:49 IST
    Read More