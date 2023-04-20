9 Pakistan Umrah Pilgrims Enroute Riyadh Killed in Road Accident in Saudi Arabia: Report

At least nine Pakistani pilgrims, including women and children, have died in a car accident in Saudi Arabia.

According to ARY News, nine Pakistani citizens, who were in Saudi for Umrah, died while five others were injured in the road accident.

The accident took place near Al-Qasim area when the pilgrims were travelling to Riyadh from Medina after performing Umrah.

The victims are reportedly residents of Nankana Sahib’s neighbouring villages Islamnagar and Chak 18.

The report added that those killed in the accident were living in Saudi Arabia on visit visas.

Last month, at least 20 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 injured in a tragic accident in Saudi Arabia after a bus crashed into a bridge. The bus departed from Khamis Mushayt and was en route to the Abha region. The accident occurred during the first week of Ramadan.

