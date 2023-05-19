A $120 Million Russian Ship Has Been Abandoned in Caribbean for A Year. Now Antigua Wants to Sell it

A $120 million Russian ship has been parked and left abandoned in Antigua for more than a year after Moscow’s invasion in Ukraine.

Alfa Nero has been left steady in Antigua since March 2022, ever since the Russian troops crossed the border into Ukraine and the UK slapped sanctions on its purported owner billionaire Andrey Guryev, Bloomberg reported.

When the Ukraine war started last year, the vessel was blocked from leaving the port of Antigua and was subjected to an official search to determine whether the owner had been named on international sanctions lists. The US also sent FBI agents to search the vessel in August with local law enforcement.

The yacht has since been deemed “abandoned" while the crew of the 267 feet long luxury ship with robust 2,500 gross tons of volume is idling and there is practically no owner or the guest in sight.

Advertisement

Even though the ship is still in shape and looks ready for the next voyage, it may not happen for a while.

The yacht features a 12-metre infinity pool, a Jacuzzi, a spa, gym, a beauty room and master suite. It also has an infinity pool, which converts into a helipad and PlayStation with video games.

Six crew members have been left behind in the ship to ensure the boat doesn’t look haggard and hapless. While they are meticulously maintaining the docked ship, there is ample time at hand which is spent on playing video games.

Even though Washington claimed Andrey Guryev as the owner, the allegation is denied by the Russian billionaire. A lawyer for Guryev said he’s used Alfa Nero “from time to time" since 2014.

Guryev was subjected to UK government sanctions in April 2022 and is also the owner of London’s largest private residence- a 25-bedroom £50 million Highgate mansion Witanhurst, according to The Guardian.

Advertisement

The ship was built in the Dutch shipyard Oceanco in 2007, it was until recently available for charter for about $1 million a week.

However, Antigua now wants to get rid of what it considers an abandoned ship.

The country formally seized Alfa Nero in April, hoisted an Antiguan flag and posted two security guards on the dock.

Advertisement

But the ship has become a floating hazard, according to officials. The crew members of the ship want back pay with crew expenses alone costing $112,000 a month. Though the diesel for the generator costs a small fortune, bills have been piling up since Antigua took over.

Antigua authorities have urged the US to lift its sanctions on the yacht so it can be auctioned off to the highest bidder. The country said it has already received roughly 20 bids.