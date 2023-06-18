'A Huge Mistake': Putin Gestures Woman Not to Talk During National Anthem, Video Viral | WATCH

Russian President Vladimir Putin was captured on video gesturing a talkative host not to speak while the national anthem is being played.

A video which is going viral on the internet shows Putin standing on a boat with Elena Ilyukhina, an official of the Russian Petroleum refineries company Gazprom Neft near the Lakhta Center in St. Petersburg.

While the Russian national anthem plays in the background, Elena strikes up a conversation with Putin, who stands silently, apparently in respect. Putin then reminds his talkative host not to speak during the anthem by putting his finger on lips.

In the later part of the 22-second video, the two stand in an awkward silence.

A Twitter page shared the video of the incident captioning, “Vladimir Putin reminds his talkative host not to speak during the Russian National Anthem."

While another user on Twitter called Elena’s actions “a huge mistake."

According to reports, the event happened on Saturday when Putin was attending a solemn flag-raising ceremony in Saint Petersburg.

The occasion was held to commemorate 330 years of Peter I’s tricolour, 100 years of the Red Banner of the USSR, and 165 years of the Russian Empire’s flag.

Earlier, this week, Putin put his Defense Minister in an awkward situation after he appeared to give him a cold shoulder.