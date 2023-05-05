A New Era for Britain: King Charles III's Coronation Honours Tradition With A Twist | Key Things to Know

Britain’s first coronation in 70 years is set to take place on Saturday, as Charles III is crowned king in an elaborate Christian ceremony rich with solemn ritual and a history spanning more than a millennium. The event is a grand spectacle that combines medieval traditions with contemporary touches, marking a new chapter for UK’s royal family.

Charles is the first British king to be crowned since his grandfather, King George VI, in 1937. Plans for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey are more modest than those of the past, but will still feature royals, heads of state, and most of Charles’s family. The monarch plans to wear the same vestments as his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, did during her own coronation 70 years ago.

The ceremony will also include the coronation of Charles’s second wife, Camilla, as queen. Unlike previous coronations, this event will feature women bishops, minority faith leaders, and a more diverse and representative guest list from British society.

Here's All We Know About the Royal Coronation of King Charles III

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, Charles automatically became the King of Britain and was officially proclaimed as such two days later in an ascension ceremony that was broadcasted on television for the first time.

Despite there being no legal requirement for a coronation, the elaborate and regal ceremony serves as a more formal confirmation of Charles’s role as the head of state and titular head of the Church of England, and is intended to show that his authority is derived from God.

In the ceremony presided over by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual leader of the Church, Charles will receive the traditional regalia of a monarch, such as the orb and scepter, and be anointed with oil. The highlight of the ceremony will be the placement of the St. Edward’s Crown on his head, symbolizing his accession to the throne. Camilla, Charles’ wife, will also be crowned as queen consort.

King Charles III, known for his advocacy for environmentalism and combating climate change, plans to introduce new sustainable customs, such as using vegan anointing oil and recycled ceremonial garb, as a demonstration of his commitment to sustainability and biodiversity.

King Charles III will promote sustainability by using a chair previously used by his grandfather, King George VI, 86 years ago. According to tradition, different ceremonial chairs and thrones will be used throughout the service. The St. Edward’s Chair will be used for the moment of crowning while Chairs of Estate and Throne Chairs will be used at various points. The Throne Chairs for the Enthroning and the Homage were crafted for the Coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in 1937.

When Elizabeth II was crowned in June 1953, it was the first coronation to be broadcast live on television. The black and white broadcast drew an audience of millions in Britain and was later shown to viewers worldwide. In today’s age of streaming and social media, Charles’s coronation can be watched live and in vivid colors from almost anywhere in the world, and people can post their reactions using a crown emoji created specifically for the occasion.

Charles has expressed his intention to streamline the monarchy. His coronation is expected to reflect this by being shorter than his mother’s three-hour ceremony and with a smaller audience of no more than 2,800 guests in attendance, compared to the 8,000 who witnessed Elizabeth’s coronation.

During the coronation, Camilla will be crowned with St. Mary’s Crown, which is adorned with Cullinan diamonds. She has decided not to wear the traditional crown that contains the controversial Kohinoor diamond due to its association with British colonialism in India.

The anointing of Camilla will be done in full public view, while Charles will be anointed behind a cloth screen that depicts a tree with 56 leaves representing the Commonwealth nations, with one leaf dedicated to India. The religious ceremony will involve the use of holy Chrism oil, which was consecrated at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, and will be symbolically touched on the monarch’s head, chest, and hands.

To reflect the changing religious landscape of the UK, leaders from Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim, and Sikh communities will participate in Charles’ coronation. This highlights his commitment to being “the defender of faiths," rather than the “defender of the faith."

Rishi Sunak, Britain’s first Hindu Prime Minister, will participate in the coronation ceremony by reading from the biblical book of Colossians, along with his wife Akshata who will lead the procession into the Abbey.

House of Lords peers representing different faith traditions including Sikhism, Hinduism, Judaism and Islam will present key regalia to the King. Lord Indrajit Singh, 90, will represent the Sikh faith and present the Coronation Glove, while Lord Syed Kamall, 56, of Indo-Guyanese heritage, will represent the Muslim faith and present the Armills or a pair of bracelets.

Lord Narendra Babubhai Patel, 84, will represent the Hindu faith and hand over the Sovereign’s Ring to Charles.

Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Dr Sudeep Dhankhar, will also be present at the ceremony.







More than 100 heads of state will attend the coronation, including Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino and his wife, Kiko, as well as Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. However, no sitting US president has ever attended a British royal coronation, and this tradition will continue, although First Lady Jill Biden is expected to attend.

The congregation at the Abbey will comprise 2,200 guests, including 850 representatives of charity and community groups, as well as British Empire Medal winners.

Prince William, who is next in line for the throne, is expected to pay homage to his father by kneeling and pledging his loyalty in the Homage of Royal Blood. However, his younger brother, Prince Harry, is not expected to participate in the ceremony due to his controversial memoir “Spare," which contained unflattering claims about the royal family.

Although there were initial doubts about Harry’s attendance due to accusations of racism and media manipulation made by him and his wife Meghan, Harry will attend the ceremony without his wife, who will remain at their home in Southern California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Despite the excitement surrounding the coronation, there are those who oppose the monarchy and view the event as outdated. Some Republicans and anti-monarchists have criticized the ceremony and believe it has no place in modern society. The Guardian reported that police have warned that they will have less tolerance for anti-monarchy protests on the day of the coronation.

Outside the UK, Republican sentiments have been on the rise in the 14 Commonwealth countries. Some nations like Jamaica, Belize, Australia, and New Zealand have expressed their desire to transition from Commonwealth Nations to Republics, even though some of their heads of states are expected to attend the coronation on May 6.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel in the a modern horse-drawn Diamond Jubilee State Coach from Buckingham Palace to the abbey for the two-hour service, and then return via the 260-year-old Gold State Coach carriage that has been used in every coronation since William IV’s in 1831.

The post-ceremony procession will also be shorter than Elizabeth’s in 1953, which covered 8 kilometers through London.

Approximately 7,000 military personnel, including mounted troops and marching bands, will participate in the meticulously rehearsed parade during the pageant.

King Charles and Camilla will take a salute from members of the armed forces at the palace and then join other members of the royal family on the balcony to watch a ceremonial fly-past.

