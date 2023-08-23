Aarti Holla-Maini: A Pioneer in Satellite, Space Technology and Global Cooperation

Boasting a remarkable career spanning 25 years, Aarti Holla-Maini has emerged as a distinguished expert in the field of satellites, space, and telecommunications. The Indian-origin scientist’s journey is defined by pioneering contributions that have advanced space science and technology.

In June this year, Aarti assumed the role of Director of the Vienna-based United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA), succeeding Simonetta Di Pippo of Italy. As the newly appointed UNOOSA Director, Aarti is poised to steer the key UN organisation towards closer space collaboration.

Leadership in Satellite Communications

Aarti’s leadership is said to have played a pivotal role in shaping the satellite communications landscape. Her tenure as Executive Vice-President for Sustainability, Policy & Impact at NorthStar Earth & Space underscored her commitment to sustainable practices. Her 18-year tenure as Secretary-General of the Global Satellite Operators Association has demonstrated her deep industry insights.

Her impact is magnified by her role in establishing the Crisis Connectivity Charter—a crucial framework for emergency telecommunications via satellite. Her efforts have bridged critical communication gaps during crises, further highlighting her dedication to advancing global connectivity.

Driving Sustainability and Development

As a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Space Technology, Aarti contributed to shaping the trajectory of space advancements. Her commitment to sustainable development is evident through her contributions to the Space Sustainability Rating and the advisory board of the Satellite Industry Association of India.

Aarti has served as Secretary-General of the ESOA, orchestrating its evolution from a European association to a formidable global entity representing 20 satellite operators. Her commitment to bridging digital divides and aligning with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals characterizes her tenure.

Background

Aarti’s journey began with a bachelor’s degree in Anglo-German law from King’s College London, followed by a master’s degree in business administration from HEC Paris. Her educational foundation and extensive experience have forged her into an aerospace industry leader known for her legal acumen and innovative spirit.