Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple: A Massive Draw Among Resident Envoys

On the special invitation of Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, resident ambassadors, and members of the diplomatic community from more than 30 countries visited the upcoming BAPS Hindu Temple complex in Abu Dhabi on May 25.

Ambassador Sudhir welcomed the ambassadors and briefed them on the progress of the temple since the laying of its foundation stone by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

He described the temple project as a symbol of the close, historic, and cultural bonds between India and the UAE, which share the values of peace, harmony, tolerance, and coexistence.

Ambassador Sudhir also hailed the vision of the UAE leadership and their inspiring efforts to forge a model multicultural, peaceful, and cohesive community in the country.

During the interaction with Brahmaviharidas Swami, who is spearheading the Hindu Mandir project, the envoys were briefed about the features of the temple, which will make it not only an architectural marvel but also a unique symbol of peace, tolerance, and harmony.

During the tour, volunteers from BAPS explained how the folklore of Indian belief systems and other world faiths have been depicted in the temple.

The envoys marveled at the intricately hand-sculpted columns, facades, and rafters at the temple premises, which incorporate cultural motifs from the UAE and India.

The workforce contributing to the construction of the BAPS Hindu Temple is as unique as the temple itself. Coming from all parts of the world and across faiths, they represent the harmony and coexistence that the temple symbolizes.

The ambassadors had an excellent interaction with the craftsmen and other members of the temple team.

The foundation stone of the BAPS Hindu Temple was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 and is expected to be completed by February 2024.

The temple is a reflection of the graciousness of the Government of the UAE, which has gifted 17 acres of land for the temple complex.

In addition to the 3.5 million Indians who have made the UAE their second home, every Indian around the world is eagerly awaiting the completion of the temple, which will remain a symbol of the India-UAE friendship.