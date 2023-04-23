Accused Peru Ex-president Toledo Arrives Home after US Extradition

Peruvian ex-president Alejandro Toledo arrived back in his homeland on Sunday following his extradition from the United States to face charges of money laundering and corruption during his mandate.

The 77-year-old, who served as Peru’s president from 2001 to 2006, is wanted by Peruvian prosecutors investigating a sprawling scandal involving Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht.

He is accused of having received millions of dollars from Odebrecht in return for public works contracts.

Prosecutors are asking that he be sentenced to more than 20 years in jail.

Toledo arrived in Lima from Los Angeles in the custody of Interpol officers, who handed him over to local law enforcement, television images showed.

Toledo had been living in the United States for several years before surrendering Friday at a federal court building in San Jose, California, where he was handed over to the US Marshals Service.

He is due to be taken to a prison in Lima, where fellow former presidents Pedro Castillo (2021-22) and Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) are being held.

He is due to remain in detention while awaiting trial in 18 months.

Toledo has denied the allegations against him and had filed several petitions to contest his extradition, which Peru had sought since 2018.

He was first detained in 2019 and then placed under house arrest a year later and ordered to wear an electronic ankle monitor.

Peruvian prosecutors say they have testimony from two people who claim Toledo received bribes from Odebrecht.

The firm has acknowledged paying bribes in Brazil and several other Latin America nations in the so-called Car Wash scandal, which has seen dozens of politicians and business figures behind bars.

Four other former Peruvian presidents currently face corruption investigations. They are Ollanta Humala (president from 2011 to 2016), Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-18), Martin Vizcarra (2018-20) and Castillo.

Fujimori is serving a prison sentence for human rights abuses but was also convicted of corruption.

Another former president, Alan Garcia, died by suicide in 2019 as police were preparing to arrest him in the Odebrecht case.

