Afghan Ambassador to India Mamundzay ‘Missing’ for 2 Months: Sources | Exclusive

Afghanistan’s ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay has been “missing" from his office for the past two months, government sources told CNN-News18 on Thursday. He left for Saudi Arabia two months ago and has not returned, they added.

In Mamundzay’s absence, another diplomat, Ibrahim, has been looking after the ambassador’s work, sources said.

When CNN-News18 tried to contact officials from Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban regime, they refused to comment on the matter.

“We never appointed him," they stated.

Ambassador Mamundzay, who was appointed by the previous Ashraf Ghani government, has been operating as the Afghan envoy even after the Taliban came to power in August 2021.

However, the Taliban in April appointed Qadir Shah, who had been working as a trade councillor at the Afghan embassy since 2020, to head the mission.

When Mamundzay was in London that month, Shah wrote to the MEA, stating that he had been appointed the charge d’affaires (CDA) of the embassy in Delhi.