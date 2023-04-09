Home » World » Afghan Man Intrudes into Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's House, Arrested

Afghan Man Intrudes into Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's House, Arrested

Later officials revealed that the suspect claims to be a resident of Afghanistan and had made his way to the PM House by passing through three different paths

Advertisement

Published By: Majid Alam

PTI

Last Updated: April 09, 2023, 07:48 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivers a speech at the start of a Pakistan's Resilience to Climate Change conference in Geneva on January 9, 2023. (AFP)
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivers a speech at the start of a Pakistan's Resilience to Climate Change conference in Geneva on January 9, 2023. (AFP)

An Afghan man who intruded into the official residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday was arrested and handed over to the Counter Terrorism Department for interrogation, according to a media report.

The security personnel deputed at the PM House reportedly didn’t know from where did the suspect enter, The News International newspaper reported.

"The suspect was immediately taken into custody by the Counter-Terrorism Department of the Islamabad Police and has been shifted to an unknown place," the report said, quoting sources.

Later officials revealed that the suspect claims to be a resident of Afghanistan, and had made his way to the PM House by passing through three different paths.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

They said that the CTD, police, and other security agencies were interrogating the suspect.

The security agencies have acquired the CCTV footage of the suspect and are trying to find out how the suspect entered the highly-secured PM House, the report said.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

first published: April 09, 2023, 07:48 IST
last updated: April 09, 2023, 07:48 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vaani Kapoor Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Release Of Pushpa 2 Poster, Citadel Screening, Premiere Of Jubilee Among The Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week