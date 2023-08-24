Trends :Imran KhanPrigozhin-LukashenkoPak Doc Jailed'Handsome Guy'Loch Ness Monster
Afghan Taliban Issues 'Friendly' Advice And Warning to Pakistan | Exclusive

Pakistan needs to focus on its internal problems, use of force will definitely harm the mutual commonalities and relations between both countries, said Afghanistan's acting interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 21:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Afghanistan is getting blamed for problems that exist internally in Pakistan, the minister said. (Representational Photo: AP)
Afghan Taliban’s top leader and acting interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani says that Pakistan has no problem with his country, but rather it has domestic problems. To resolve Pakistan’s domestic problems, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has stepped forward with no time limit, he said. But if Pakistan intends to solve the problem through the use of force, it will definitely harm the mutual commonalities and relations between both countries, said the minister.

Haqqani added that peace talks with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had started. The talks reached such a phase where things were about to conclude, but then a change of government took place in Pakistan, he said.

    • The military leadership also changed, Haqqani said. “New people came into power who started new experiments," he said.

    Now Afghanistan is getting blamed for problems that exist internally in Pakistan, the minister said. Afghanistan, he added, wants these internal problems of Pakistan to be resolved.

