Afghan Taliban Issues 'Friendly' Advice And Warning to Pakistan | Exclusive

Afghan Taliban’s top leader and acting interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani says that Pakistan has no problem with his country, but rather it has domestic problems. To resolve Pakistan’s domestic problems, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has stepped forward with no time limit, he said. But if Pakistan intends to solve the problem through the use of force, it will definitely harm the mutual commonalities and relations between both countries, said the minister.

Haqqani added that peace talks with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had started. The talks reached such a phase where things were about to conclude, but then a change of government took place in Pakistan, he said.