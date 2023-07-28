Afghans Fleeing Taliban Were Promised Home in US but Pak Police is Forcibly Deporting Them

The Afghans whom the Americans promised resettlement in the US after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban say they have waited for too long and are now forcibly being sent back to the enemy they fled.

These Afghans worked with the US and were told they were eligible for resettlement for their services but they are now being deported back to Afghanistan from Pakistan, news outlet CNN reported.

Afghans speaking to the news outlets said that Pakistani police stopped short of handing them to the Taliban border forces but released them on the border and told them to go back to Afghanistan this summer. Afghans with their entire families were left on the border in such a manner. Some of those who were deported are now living in hiding in Kabul.

A former employee of a US contractor told CNN that he fears that he will be jailed and then tortured and killed. “We believe that the USA will help us. We believe we still haven’t lost our hope still," the man was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

“Going back to Afghanistan is a big risk and here we are dying, every moment. Staying in Pakistan is a gradual death," another Afghan was quoted as saying by the CNN.

They provided documentation which showed a US visa case number being processed and also that they were present in Pakistan. Thousands of Afghans fled Taliban after August 15, 2021, when the terrorist group took control of the nation.

A US-led operation airlifted more than 124,000 Afghans.

Despite this, several thousands fled to Pakistan following US guidance that they should wait in a third country for their visa applications to the US to be processed. Some of them came with incomplete paperwork.

The US has resettled nearly 90,000 Afghans, the US Department of State said. Many thousands have caught in the backlog of so-called Afghan Priority 2 (P-2) or Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) applications.

Following recent political instability, Pakistan has cracked down on hundreds of Afghan migrants. Afghans speaking to the news outlet alleged Pakistani police persecution and harassment. Pakistani police are also charging them fines and bribes, threatening them with deportation.

Haseeb Aafaq, a spokesman for volunteer group the Afghanistan Immigrants Refugees Council, told CNN that at least 530 Afghans have been deported from Pakistan so far this year.

“If you are Afghan, you must be deported if your visa is not valid, whether you are SIV or P-2 or sponsorship cases. The authorities here do not even think about where you are from," Aafaq was quoted as saying by the CNN.

He highlighted that the numbers could be higher as many Afghans have been deported without documentation.

Aafaq also revealed that two young Afghan men have taken their own lives in Islamabad since June. These two men were awaiting US P-2 visas. He also pointed to US’s failure to open a Resettlement Support Center (RSC) in Pakistan which led to stalling of processing of cases.