After Banning ChatGPT, Italy Seeks to Penalize Use of English with Fines of up to Rs 89 Lakh

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s party has proposed a draft bill in the parliament that seeks to prohibit public and private entities from using foreign terms, especially English, in official communications.

The bill, drafted by the Brothers of Italy, aims to promote the Italian language and impose fines of up to €100,000 (Rs 89.3 lakh) on entities found violating the order.

The legislation has been introduced by Fabio Rampelli, a member of the lower chamber of deputies, and supported by the prime minister.

The proposal comes amid concerns that the increasing use of foreign languages in Italy undermines the country’s cultural identity and damages its economy.

The new bill comes days after Italy announced Friday it was temporarily blocking ChatGPT over data privacy concerns, becoming the first western country to do so.

The bill banning English stated that the spread of English “demeans and mortifies" Italian and has repercussions for the society and called on all public and private bodies to use the “language of Dante" to promote their goods and services.

“It is not just a matter of fashion, as fashions pass, but Anglomania (has) repercussions for society as a whole," the draft bill said calling for the Italian language to be protected and nurtured.

It further said that the widespread use of English in Europe was “even more negative and paradoxical" as Britain had quit the European Union.

Under the legislation, the Culture Ministry would establish a committee whose job would include “correct use of the Italian language and its pronunciation" in schools, media, commerce and advertising, according to CNN.

This could mean that saying “bru-shetta" instead of “bru-sketta" could be a punishable offence.

The bill has to be approved by both houses of parliament in order to be passed as law. But there was no indication of when this might happen.

It comes amid the push from the incumbent far-right government to what it calls preserving the local culture.

Recently, Italy also banned the use of laboratory-produced food to safeguard the country’s agri-food heritage.

