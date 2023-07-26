Trends :Climate ChangeNigerGreece FireUFOsRussia-Africa Summit
After Qin Gang's Sacking, Blinken Expects to 'Work Well' with New Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

US Secretary of State expects positive relations with China's new foreign minister after the sudden removal of the previous incumbent

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 06:02 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that he expects to “work well" with China’s new foreign minister, after previous incumbent Qin Gang was abruptly removed from office. “I’ve also known Wang Yi for more than a decade. I’ve met with him repeatedly," Blinken said in reference to the new top diplomat. “I anticipate being able to work well with him as we have in the past."

“It is important for us to manage this relationship responsibly. That starts with diplomacy, that starts with engaging, and I will work with whoever the relevant Chinese counterpart is."

Blinken said it was China’s “sovereign decision" to remove Qin, who had not been seen in public since June 25. No official reason has been given for his removal or disappearance from public view.

    • “Qin Gang was ambassador to Washington. I got to know him when he was ambassador. I had constructive conversations with him in his role as foreign minister and I wish him well," Blinken said.

    Qin’s absence had sparked a storm of speculation that the 57-year-old, considered a confidant of President Xi Jinping, had fallen from grace or was subject to an official investigation.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    first published: July 26, 2023, 06:02 IST
    last updated: July 26, 2023, 06:02 IST
