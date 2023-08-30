Air Pollution Cuts Life Expectancy of Average Indian by 5.3 Years, Says Alarming Report

Air pollution (PM2.5) poses the most significant risk to human health in India as it reduces the average Indian’s life expectancy by 5.3 years, according to the new findings from the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI). The alarming data from the University of Chicago (EPIC) emphasises that pollution remains the foremost external threat to human health around the world.

Its impact on life expectancy rivals that of smoking, surpassing alcohol use, unsafe water, and even exceeding car crash injuries. If the world were to permanently reduce fine particulate pollution (PM2.5) to meet the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guideline, the average person would add 2.3 years onto their life expectancy—or a combined 17.8 billion life-years saved worldwide, the report adds.

Advertisement

“Three-quarters of air pollution’s impact on global life expectancy occurs in just six countries, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, China, Nigeria and Indonesia, where people lose one to more than six years off their lives because of the air they breathe," says Michael Greenstone, the Milton Friedman Distinguished Service Professor in Economics and creator of the AQLI along with colleagues at the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC).

“For the last five years, the AQLI’s local information on air quality and its health consequences has generated substantial media and political coverage, but there is an opportunity to complement this annual information with more frequent—for example, daily—and locally generated data," he adds.

South Asia — Deadliest Region

According to the AQLI, rising air pollution can cut life expectancy by more than five years per person in South Asia, which is home to the four most polluted countries in the world and nearly a quarter of the global population.

Advertisement

In Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Pakistan, the AQLI data reveal that residents are expected to lose about 5 years off their lives on average if the current high levels of pollution persist, and more in the most polluted regions—accounting for more than half of the total life years lost globally due to pollution.

Advertisement

India’s War on Pollution

Back in 2019, the Centre declared a “war on pollution" and launched its National Clean Air Programme (“NCAP") with the stated goal of reducing 2017 particulate pollution levels by 20 to 30 percent by the year 2024. In 2022, the government revamped its NCAP goal, aiming to achieve a 40 percent reduction in particulate pollution levels by 2026 in 131 non-attainment cities.

The AQLI report states that achieving and sustaining such a reduction for the 131 non-attainment cities would increase India’s national average life expectancy by 7.9 months, and by 4.4 years for residents of Delhi–the most polluted non-attainment city, underscoring the massive potential benefits