Air Strike Kills At Least 26 in Ethiopia's Amhara

An air strike has killed at least 26 people in Ethiopia’s embattled Amhara region, a hospital official and a resident told AFP on Monday, as the region continues to be rocked by deadly clashes.

The strike on Sunday marked the deadliest reported since clashes between members of the Ethiopian army and a local militia known as Fano erupted in towns and cities across Amhara after months of tensions.

“Twenty-two bodies were brought to the hospital, while four others who were critically injured died soon after arriving in the hospital" in Finote Selam, said the hospital official.

“We’ve so far received 55 injured patients out of which more than 40 are gravely injured," he added, speaking anonymously over safety concerns.

A resident who arrived shortly after the strike told AFP he had “helped in the burial of bodies of 30 victims".

He said he saw “a medium sized freight vehicle had been completely destroyed in an air strike with dead bodies strewn around the vehicle".