Alabama Woman Confesses to Faking Abduction, Lying about Stranded Baby on Highway

Carlee Russell, Alabama woman, went missing for almost two days leading many to believe she was kidnapped but she retracted her statement and returned home after 49 hours.

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 09:50 IST

Hoover, Alabama

Carlee Russell admitted that the story of the toddler on Interstate 459 South and her abduction were a hoax. (Image: Twitter/SimonAteba)

Carlee Russell, an Alabama woman, who earlier this month went missing for almost two days after making a call to 9-1-1 emergency services about a child on a highway retracted her statements and said she neither was kidnapped, nor did she see a baby on the side of the road.

News outlet CNN citing her attorney, Emory Anthony, said that Carlee never left the Hoover area, of which she is a resident, and acted alone. Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis read her attorney’s statement where Carlee also issued an apology.

“My client apologises for her actions to this community. We ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward, understanding that she made a mistake in this matter," the statement said, according to CNN.

“We still don’t know where she was. Only Carlee knows, and maybe now her attorney," Hoover top cop Derzis said.

Russell was driving to her home in Hoover from her workplace in Birmingham, which lies 16 kilometres to the north of Hoover, when she called 9-1-1 emergency services to say she stopped her car and was checking on a child.

Carlee then dialled a family member who lost contact with her, according to the Hoover Police Department. Carlee then returned home almost 49 hours later.

The Hoover police chief said Carlee could face charges and the case is being discussed with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office. Derzis said they do not know why Carlee acted in such a manner. The cops will meet with her attorney later today.

The news of Carlee’s fake abduction spread like wildfire across the United States, leading many to imagine the worst.

    • “We’re still trying to determine where she was during those 49 hours, but I am glad that we received this … at least puts some of the social media super sleuths hopefully at rest for a little bit as far as … what everybody thinks took place," Derzis said.

    “We know that by her own admission, it didn’t happen," Derzis was quoted as saying by NBC News.

