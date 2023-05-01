Trends :US BorderDonald TrumpOperation KaveriPakistanKing Charles III
Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Takes Up Visiting Professorship at Tokyo University

At the college, Jack Ma will be engaged in areas including advising on important research themes and giving lectures on management and business start-ups

May 01, 2023

Tokyo, Japan

Alibaba Group co-founder and executive chairman Jack Ma attends the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China, September 17, 2018. (Reuters)
Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma has been invited to be a visiting professor at Tokyo College, a new organization run by the University of Tokyo, the university said on Monday.

The appointment term for China’s best-known entrepreneur finishes at the end of October, but the contract is renewable on an annual basis, the university said.

At the college, Ma will be engaged in areas including advising on important research themes and giving lectures on management and business start-ups.

The announcement came after Ma returned to China in March, ending a stay overseas of more than a year that industry viewed as reflecting the sober mood of the country’s private businesses after a tough two-year regulatory crackdown.

The Tokyo College was founded in 2019 to serve as an interface between the University of Tokyo and overseas researchers and research institutions.

May 01, 2023
